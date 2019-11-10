The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Alejandra Cabadas Farias and Joel Camacho Quezada
- Jason Borchgrevink and Valerie Borchgrevink
- Alisia May Britt and Bobby john Britt
- Amy Nicole Bush Eldridge and Richard Timothy Bush
- Sarah Young and Ethan Young
- Jennifer Miller and Thomas Miller
- Brad Parkinson and Angelia G. Austin
- Michelle Renee Pierce Vigil and Parley Roger Pierce
- Melissa Jo Schulthess McNeil and Cody Edward Schulthess
- Erin Michele Mager and Gregory Joseph Mager
