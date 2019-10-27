These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Joshua Allan Ames and Whitney Dawn Carothers
- Jamisen Pete Norlander and Kimberlee Shae Alley
- Makenna Tyrone Smith and Katherine Elizabeth Stauduhar
- Steve Lee David and Theresa May Pierce
- Joesph Dean Forcier and Denisa Daniell Godfrey
- Ryan William Huxtable and Anna Marie Cosner
- Blake George Ochsner Kluz and Hailey Marie Heslep
- Trey William Svododa and Jazmyne Cathleen Elizabeth Motley, both of Hulett
