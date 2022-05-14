The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Tyler Hamm and Amanda Jill Hamm Haddenham
- Kurtis Russell Alexy and Devan Rhea Alexy Dennis
- Shantell Aliece Drentlaw Nygaard and Cory William Drentlaw
- Nathan Howard Gammon and Flor Maria Gammon
- Randi J. Dodson and Travis Lee Bullington
