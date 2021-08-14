These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.Jeremy Miles Weinmeister and Angela Michelle Dunstan
- Colton Charles Clapp and Nichole Marie Chope
- Madden Charles Pikula and Jessie Jean Geer
- Scott Edward Gaele Eversull and Amanda James West
- Orion James Ross and Brooke Ann Miller
- Scott Gordon Ratliff and Ophelia Gabrielle Jefferson
- Tylor Ray Hackworth and Andrea Nikkol Tognoni
- Weston Dean Steiger and Alex Andria Chick
- Shel Darwin Williamson and Lynelle Carey Wendling, both of Moorcroft
- Michael Anthony Filangi and Heather Kay Luken
- Jeremy Warren Lowrey and Carla Formento Sudduth, both of Rozet
- Nicholas Ethan Stangl and Breanna Danielle Pellman
