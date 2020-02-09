The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County.
- Lisa Marie Moore and Robert David Moore III
- Mindy Johnson and Nickolas Johnson
- Laura Elena Montes Rangel and Juan Pablo Montes
- Thomas Henry Helak and Tawny Jo Wilson
- Sarah Marie Veyna Taylor and Justin Veyna
- Chance Crosier and Jaimie Crosier
- Bradlee Larson and Teal Lee Stoll
