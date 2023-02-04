The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Kevin Lee Kyle and Geralyn Mary Romano
- Johnathon Ethan Hodges and Chelsey Marie Hager
- Emily Foreman Heimann and Thomas Royce Heimann
- Patrick Sean Murphy and Kimberly Ann Murphy
- Falesha Marie Rogers and Corey Logan Rogers
- Jaime Jesus Magallon and Tania Y. Enriquez
- Michelle Lynn Hohnholt and Matthew Henry Hohnholt
- Paula Jean Clubb and Sean Christopher Clubb
- Karen Lorraine Maerz and Michael Allen Maerz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.