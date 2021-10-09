The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Christopher Scott David Stuart and Amanda Ilene Stuart Wolfe
- Gary Duane Collins Jr. and Karly Sue Collins
- Tana Lynn Wobig and Joshua Robert Wobig
- Amanda Jade Tornow and William Russell Tornow
- Scott Eric Dunn and Jodi Rae Conway
- Michael Martin Sullivan and April Sullivan
- Aleesha Rakae Cain Leegaard and Ryan William Cain
