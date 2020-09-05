These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Jeremy James Hill and Bethany Lyn Yoakum
- Luis Antonio Bailon Jr. and Kayla Dawn Thompson
- Daniel Ray Peak and Samantha Marie Kaufman
- Benjamin Keith Hulings and Melinda Mae McKillop
- Bryce Daniel Carothers and Shelby Jonnell Dillard Kolb
- Joel Anthony Hemmi and Renae Jean Zeigler
- Taylor Thomas Barbour and Sarah Dawn Gajewski
- Collin Ottley McCloy and Mary Ann Kotas
- Miles Jordan Boland Emard and Amy LaRee Fricke, both of Harrison, Nebraska
- Dylan James Klein and Alisha Fawn Bryson, both of Rawlins
- Clark David Christenson and Kylee Rose McGowan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.