These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Stephen Eric Browning and Lauren Theresa Beer
- James A Hoblit Jr. and Lashay Dawn Hoblit
- Clayton Reed Hankins and Lura Jean Wilson
- George E. Rodriguez Garcia and Marisol Herrera
- Chad Henry Dehner and Lynzee Nikcole Gorman
- Colton Ross Booth and Alisia May Britt
- Merrick Liam Marttinen of Waverly, Minnesota, and Jaye Lyn Gustafson of Sundance
- Joshua Dale Wassmann and Meghan Elizabeth Korthaus
- Colby Jay Hawher and Jackalyn Renee Bridges
- Klaus George Paugsch Jr. of Pringle, Pennsylvania, and Victoria Plascencia
- Evan Quinn Byram and Crystal Nicole Pond
- Jace William Loyd and Marriah Ann Zumbrennen
- Jacob John Bednarz and Amy Lyn Lamkey
