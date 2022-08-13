These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Alejandro Nicholas Salcedo and Aspen Taylor Jenkins, both of Rawlins
- Travis Exodus Perkins and Paula Rae Paben
- Kenneth Ray Kottke, of Lead, South Dakota and Cathy Ann Schroeder
- Ronald Marvin Kosola and Lorna Sue Thomas
- Aaron William Carstens and Savannah Breeze Meek
- John James DeBoo and Donnielle Ruth DeBoo
