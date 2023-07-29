These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Dane Keith Papenfuss and Keira Jean Belt
- Jerry Fredrick Losey Jr. and Tandie rae Lingo
- Jeffrey Wayne Parsley and Lea Ann Parsley
- Michael Howard Koffler and Nicole Ann Cain
- Michael Dean Millard and Bailey Leigh Dalldorf
- William Darrell Madsen and Aslaugh Anne Hansen
- Casey Spencer Starbuck and Sierra Nicole Gentry
- Connor Klaus Lloyd Strait and Jamie Megan Knickerbocker
- Peyton Emanuel Clough and Cecelia Tyi Harvey
- Mitchell Scott Shinkle and Laurin Kristine Hoquist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.