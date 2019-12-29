These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Antonio Cortes-Saez and Angela Dawn Lewis
- Richard Lee Reeder and Fern Louise Siemers
- Roy Leroy Smith III and Shania Marie Reed
- Curtis Blake Lott and Trella Sue Lotz
- Mario Antonio Perez Herrera and Karla Suyapa Garcia Hernandez, both of Rozet
- Thomas John Guernesy and Estela Rose Torres
- Robert Marek Wojtowicz and Alison Marie Heard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.