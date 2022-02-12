The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Francis E. Lopez and Rosamar T. Saldana
- Mary Ellen Loveland and Thomas John Loveland
- Jason Todd Erickson and Abigail Lynn Erickson
- Jennifer Elizabeth Willbanks Allen and Ronald Joseph Willbanks Jr.
- Nataliya Kuzmin Melguy and Sergey Kuzmin
- Victoria Summers Stearley and Samuel Lee Hinton
- Kimberly Ann Cooper Hofer and Paul Michael Cooper
- Mitchell Kinsinger and Mikayla Kinsinger
