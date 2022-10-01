These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Riley Wayne Pantier and Lindsay Elaine Beaulieu, both of Wright
- Ryan Graden Moody and Jamie Lynn Jares
- Bryce Allen Smith and Amber Star Rushton Bailey, of Gettysburg, South Dakota
- Jacob Kenneth Pickering and Emily Braelyn Geist
- Lecky Louis Speer and Brenda Lee Ehrler
