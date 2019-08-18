These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Wyatt Hunter Lewis and Gabrielle Santos Sigaoat, both of Fort Drum, New York
- Wyatt Hayes Parsons and Caitlyn Marie Faucett
- Montana Raine Andrews and Clorissa Lynette Fore, both of Sharon, Oklahoma
- Joshua James Kiewel and Shadow Ann Risher, both of Rozet
- Andrew Anthony Maizonet Johnson and Sarah Lynn Engel
- Steven Edward Elliott and Rebecca Lee Reed
- Kelly Colins Tangeman and Amber Kay Bower
- Justin Milo Eliassen and Teresa Jean Clark
- Christopher Scott More and Toree Martel Dickson
- Richard Carl Jacobsen III and Jordan Daniette Aghbashian
- Kris Wayne Petersen and Bethany Joy Morford, both of Manhattan, Kansas
- Glen James Chape and Shawn Robin Reynolds, both of Carinda, New South Wales
- Douglas James Durand and Jolene Melissa Steier, both of Wright
- Cody Wayne Montgomery and Antonia Shanel Aipperspach
