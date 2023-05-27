These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Dustin Jermey Morsett and Kyndra Jade Engle
- Ramon Erek Slater Jr. and Breanna Lee Record
- Chance Ammon Knighten and Tori Lynn Beck, both of Rozet
- Jackson Russell Black and Alexis Marie Elliott
