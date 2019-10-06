These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Andrew Evan Dietz and Ashley Brianne Morris
- Ethan Jacob Amoni and Angelica Guadalupe Borbon Alvarez
- David Alan Hoffmeyer of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and Torie Kay Antonie of Spearfish, South Dakota
- James Edward Williams and Natasha Lynn Anderson
- Dakota Lee Spiker and Jamie Lynn Schweitzer
- Mario Alberto Lopez Martinez and Paulina Andrea Gonzalez Montoya
- Michael Andrew Molenda and Alyssa Maria Torres
- Dillon Conrad Corkill and Chantel Sue Ross
- Omar Estrada Resendiz and Maria Patricia Flores Mendez
- Jessie Robert Farley and Donna Renee Yuen
- Cody Allen Hernandez and Aerianna Auchtasia Roth
- Nickolas Duane Lower and Kayla Lynn Carter, both of Moorcroft
- Benjamin Franklin Cass and Devin Marie Green
- Thomas Lloyd Barber and Robin Janean Barber
