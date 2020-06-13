These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Jason Ray Finch and Mary Gaynelle Martinez
- Justin Mark Eischeid and Heather Anne Kruger
- Jared Michael Pratt and Alexis Amber Nunez
- Cesar Antonio Lujan Molina and Jennifer Sanchez Moreno
- Brandon Mark Babione and Keyra Lynn Nicole Clinton
- Chad Christian Kalpin and Kimberly Lyn Strohmeyer
- David Wade Wirth and Crystal Suzanne Ott
- Zachary Andrew Morgan Haber and Juliana Phyllis Gibson
- Kyle Anthony White and Sue Ann Hanretty
- Aaron Nicholas Kanatzar and AnneMarie Rose Gutierrez
- Devlin Lou Thrailkill and Sarah Marie Knoll
- Jay Michael Pierce and Courtney Jo Hampleman
