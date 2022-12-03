These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Adam Reese Sherman and McKenna Ellen Zwetzig
- Seth Elliott Horsley and Jessica Sue Jaycox
- Clarence Raymond McArthur and Tiera Rose Theiss
- Cody James Wilkinson and Kylie Jo Barton
- Kory Joseph Stinton and Megan Marie Calvert
- Matt Mckaide Hughes and Nicky Dolores Glenn
- Matthew Kevin Smith and Shauna Rae Smith
- Britton John Back and Tiffani Marie Weiher
