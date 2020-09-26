These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Kirk Victor Oja of Kalispell, Montana, and Kendra Darci Wendling of Moorcroft
- James Eric Zimmerschied and McKayla Irene Shouldis, both of Carlile
- Carlos Emmanuel Camacho Rodriguez and Lorena Faviola Granillo of El Paso, Texas
- Wyatt James Bulkey and Kierra Kay Brown
- Rolan Eugene Leblanc II and Becky Gay Caston, both of Rapid City, South Dakota
- Kenneth Robert Rothleutner and Carol Elizabeth McNally of Casper
- Timothy Erin Stewart and Lynzzi Marie Williams
- Sean Philip MacManus and Jennifer Suzanne Wenig
- Steven Mark Iberlin and Leslie Jan Fisher, both of Buffalo
- Kerone Aundre Williams of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Jessica Alma Baeza Chavira
- Patrick John Price and Kelsie Re’ Pullman
- George Edward Downs and Alisha Candice Marie Hart, both of Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.