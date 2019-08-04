These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Jeremy Scott Kalisch and Cynthia Joan Houseman
- Jeffrey Richard Woolridge and Bridget Lee Seidel, both of Sheridan
- Richard Carl Jacobsen III and Jordon Danielle Aghbashian
- Elliotte James Garrison and Terra Beth Coleman
- Cory Lee Gomes and Michelle Nicole Dearing
- Eduardo Juarez and Andrea Paola Garcia Molina
- Daniel Owen Simmons and Diana Lynn Steinlicht
- Austin Mikal Tennant and Shelby Samantha Cash
- Joslyn Allen Lewis and Sophia Janet Bruckelmyer, both of Moorcroft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.