The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Preston Eugene Aubry Smith and Misti Kay Smith Hambley
- Kate L. Blood and Matthew O. Blood
- William Wade Wanke and Kasie Jo Wanke Donovan
- Stuart Michael Huettl and Brittany Marina Huettl Balmer
- Alonzo Cole Hohnholt and Sarah Catherine Hohnholt Clonch
- Terry Phillip Michael and Gina Lynn Michael
- Daniel Wade Ayers and Heather Rochelle Ayers
- Pamela M. Brandt and Timothy J. Brandt
