These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Randee Bell Zdziarski and Jeffrey Andrew Zdziarski
- Robert Loren Welsh and Sunshine Leah Welsh
- Darin Eugene Dowling and Cassie Renae Dowling
- Anthony Langone and Rachel Langone
- Nichole Woodard and Zachary Woodard
- Curtis Tinnin and Chantel Bloxom
- Brenda Marie Fenhaus and Paul Lawrence Fenhaus
- Justin Tait Knopp and Charity Rae Knopp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.