The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Tristan Sandquist and Lindsay Sandquist Horton
- Tyrah R. Gould and Stuart J. Lindahl
- Minnie Deanne Ross and Timothy John Ross
- Karen Irene Norris Wigner and Nolan Norman Norris
- Zakary Seth Hunter and Rebecca Loraine Hunter Shaw
- Francesca Amelia McCaffrey Merchant and Ryan G. McCaffrey
- Nichole Clapp and Colton Clapp
- Clinton Jerome Petersen and Jennifer Lynn Petersen
- Jacob Weichel and Savannah Leigh Shaw
- Claudia Augusta Vazquez Gonzalez and Hector Vazquez
