These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Joshua Kent Pointer and Dominique Dawn Jenkins
- Jason Elliott Campbell and Amber Carmen Mathews, both of Moorcroft
- Kory Dean Richardson and Breeann Desere Spaulding
- Robert Wayne Hanson and Rachel Elaine Doty
- Dean Ray Reed and Veronica Gabriel Bailey
- Keron Orlando Edwards and Alisha Selena Jones
