These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.

Chase Steven Wadley and Rachel Nichole Young

Grace Hannah Nichole Vassar and Caitlin Eileen Hickman

Michael Paul Morrison and Lisa Michelle Beckman

Cooper Thomas Snowden and Jessica Emeline Loutas

Dalton Michael Carroll and Hailey Lynn Barber

Jason William Harnish and Renee Denise Outzen

Troy David Langer and Alexandria Paige Mobley, both of Spearfish, South Dakota

Garrett John Piff, of Ashland, Wisconsin and Makayla Rose Daniels

Lee Arthur Hays and Christina Faye Hays

Bryce Aaron Marttinen, of Moorcroft and Ella Olivia Gustafson, of Sundance

Andrew Ian Burris and Shaylee Rae Thar, both of Los Lunas, New Mexico

