These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
Chase Steven Wadley and Rachel Nichole Young
Grace Hannah Nichole Vassar and Caitlin Eileen Hickman
Michael Paul Morrison and Lisa Michelle Beckman
Cooper Thomas Snowden and Jessica Emeline Loutas
Dalton Michael Carroll and Hailey Lynn Barber
Jason William Harnish and Renee Denise Outzen
Troy David Langer and Alexandria Paige Mobley, both of Spearfish, South Dakota
Garrett John Piff, of Ashland, Wisconsin and Makayla Rose Daniels
Lee Arthur Hays and Christina Faye Hays
Bryce Aaron Marttinen, of Moorcroft and Ella Olivia Gustafson, of Sundance
Andrew Ian Burris and Shaylee Rae Thar, both of Los Lunas, New Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.