These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Tanner Douglas Knudsen and Maggi Katherine Horton
- Preston Ray Wisenbaker and Amanda Lynn Matney
- Enrique Ignacio Gonzalez Loustaunau and Irene Rodriquez
- Christopher Nathan Smith and Nakita Marie Jones, both of Story
- Tanner Roy Tetrault and Laura Beth Besler
- Ryan Harold Adkins and Hollie Rose Juel Johnson
- Zachary Franklin Rogers and Kyna Genevieve Frazier, both of Grenora, North Dakota
- Jesus Fabian Gutierrez Vega and Daniela Aide Robledo Alderete
- Jeffrey William Kelley and Layla Michelle Averill
- James Dale Solberg and Karen Kay Hoff, both of Barron, Wisconsin
- Jonathan Carlton Bishop and Staci Anne Miller
- Tyrell Christopher Zahn and Devan Anastasia Detwiler
- Billy Raymond Deen Jr. and Sasha Maria Bushor
- Jay Lamar Hatfield and Tamara Gene Stamey
- Cody Neal Sanburn and Jamie Lorraine Burman
- Joshua Micheal West and Katherin Leah Budd
- Benjamin Merritt Squires and Brittnay Rose Sparks
- Tyler Michael Colby and Allison Renae Remley
- Jeffrey Claude Oliver and Taren Coeger White, both of Upton
- Cooper Jordan Ellis and Briana Jane Andeerson
- Johnathon Jerome Copping and Krista Jeannette Christiansen
