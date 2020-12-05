These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County.
They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Charles Wayne Reynolds and Amanda Ann Madsen
- Lee Allen Turgeon and Lindsy Jolene Dawe
- Kyle Collin Locken and Jami Ruth Mazen
- Patrick Garmany Creary and Jessica Leigh Feldhausen
- Joseph Ray Spivey and Rachel Gabrielle Cuellar
- Andrew James Ten Braak and Chelse Terese Diluzio, both of Rozet
- Timothy Lee Dow and Megan Jesse Aleman
- Nathan Ashford Watson and Jordan Gabrielle Niemi
