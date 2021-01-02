These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Kolby Scott Matheny and Cori Ann Wade
- Ryan Lee Kjos and Sabra Mae Kinsinger
- Michael Wayne Means and Victoria Ann Lowry
- Paul Winston Hornick Jr. and Chantel Elace Boxom
- John Allen Gipson and Sara Jane Schultz
- Andrew Evan Jones and Mikele Hope Wissel
- David William Sheets Jr. and Autumn Taylor Magee
- Justin Tanner Byers and Karlee Nicole Jones
- Shaun Ryan Wendling and Payton Rose Porter, both of Moorcroft
