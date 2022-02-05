These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless noted.
- Daniel Leighton Oliver and Toni Erin Beeson
- Anthony Joseph Koch and Bailey Marie Mayer
- Tyler Dale Lee and Cortney Kay Pellatz
- Oscar Pelayo Jr. and Alma Marie Castaneda
- Frank Quintin Murphy III and Allyssa Marie Sires
- William Douglas Jackson and Emily Gomez
- Robert Matthew Morgan and Melinda Gail Nachtman, both of Rozet
- Tanner Allen Clemens and Kayle Liberty Lynn Riley
- Terry Eugene Brown and Linsey Ann Buechler
- Justin Robert Kissack and Abby Lea Geer
- Aaron Stevens Mortensen and Stephanie Anne Kuhr of Wright
