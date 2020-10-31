These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Andrew Carrol Wolfe and Jillian Maria Armstrong, both of Newcastle
- Albert Charles Percifield and Mary Beth Olson, both of Moorcroft
- Kenneth Michael Waldner and Janel J. Hofer
- James Allen Douglass and Rachael Ann Becker
- Troy Alan Akins and Amanda Lyn Forister
- Joseph Anthony Gutierres Jr. and Rebecca Ann Barrett of Williston, North Dakota
- Haakon Harry Rolf Distad and Chelsey Ray Carson
- Tyler Dayne Young and Aubrey Elizabeth Garnica
- Brendon John Buechler and Jennifer Ann McGee
- Braydon William Donahoo and Ashley Marie Janisch
