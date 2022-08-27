The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Susan Anne Laher and Robert Bache
- Peter Jerome Correro and Holly Ann Hurst-Correro
- Callie-Mae Nonette Richardson and Daniel Ray Gould Jr.
- Charles Sumner Jr. and Judith Kirstine Sumner
- Vanessa Marie Stegman and Tyler James Stegman
- Chenoa Shaun Jeannotte and Scott Wade Mishler
- Justin Wesley Nuzum and Miranda Jo Van Ness Nuzum
