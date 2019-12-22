These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- William Joseph Bradley Jr. and Toni Lynn Jackson
- Skylar Leopold Pehrson and Dayzee Lee Westermeyer, both of Ashland, Nebraska
- Jordan Danielle Engdahl and Macey Evette Klages
- Victor Alexander Stuart and Jessica Lynn Phillips
- Christopher Phillip Frieling and Samantha Marie Jones
- Jaime Derek Laca and Kimberly Dawn Alba
