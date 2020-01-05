These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Kevin Barry Avery and Cherry Nisnisan Langam
- Daniel Jason Malcom and Ginger Dianne Hogan, both of Newman, Georgia
- Shae Anthony Mielke and Lacey Lee Bjornson
- Maico Aurelio Aguilar Ortega and Lidia Contreras
- Alvin Dewayne Lien and Joyce Marie Johnson
- Don Eugene Inman and Amy Sue Ross
- Dale Robert Solmonson of Pine haven and Debra Lynn Pidgeon
- John Wulff Gropper and Courtney Denae Tennant
- Brad Lee Watkins and Natasha Eve Elliott
- Thomas Kieffer Moss and Kaitlynn Alleen Willis
- Roy Leroy Smith III and Shania Marie Reed
- Toby Jay Sims and Heather Marie McClure, both of Recluse
- Ivan Garette Wilson and Jennifer Ann Leiker
- Jason Aron Porter and Amy Lynn Jackson
- Bradley Joel Bange of Carpenter and Shayna Janelle Rohrer of Rozet
- Thomas Dean Hutton and Sally Anne Knapp
- Jacob Taylor Allen and Heather Maree Williams
- Robert Russell Olson and Jessica Helen Crofts
- Bo James Bennett of Wright and Corella Rene Ratliff
- Trey Blu Ward of Oshoto and Abbey Leigh Douglas of Upton
- Ryan Chase Robertson and Kalli Ann Schock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.