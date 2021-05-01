These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Duane Allen Kamerman and Heather Ellen Huntley
- Tanner Bartholomew Schroll and Rachel Mary McGee
- Bryan Adam Vetter and Kamille Marie Hammill
- Joesph Estaban Serrano-McErquiaga and Taylor Renee Manning
- Miguel Everardo Gutierrez and Colombina Wynette Freeland
- Coy Glen Malcom and Jessica Marie Ernst, both of Cheyenne
