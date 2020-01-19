The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Bella Grayce Barboza Flores and Manuel Zamorano Reyes
- Karen Brady and Michael Brady
- Jaziel Anais Antillon Varela and Alejandro Dominguez Cervantes
- Cydney Lenae Welling Jensen and Jerimya Jensen
- Lauren Lee Benedick and Matthew Ross Benedick
- Maritza Y. Avila Aguirre-Lopez and Cervando G. Avila Abarca
- Frances I. Dietsche and John R. Dietsche
