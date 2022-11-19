The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Stormi Lee Santiago and Robert Alex Santiago
- Nickolas Scott Freeman and Stephanie Ann Freeman
- Jessica Marie Platt and Nicholas Elton Platt
- Kiara Marie Velez and Emanuel Pastrama Calderon
- Brandy Marie Gerber and David James Gerber
- Shannon Marie Smith and Jacob Brian Smith
- DaNece Day and Corey M. Eschette
