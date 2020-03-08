These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Duane Arthur Myers and Christie Ann Hloucal
- Craig Russell Morrison of Rozet and Kimberly Ann Hughes
- Jordan Alexander Brandon and Whitney Nakaya Hendryx
- Cory Lee James Morales and Lindsey Elizabeth Locken
- Kyle William Madsen and Alexandra Joan Salas
- Daniel Clifford Hostrup and Toni Leigh Clements
- Antonio De Jesus Amaya Flores and Bella Grayce Barboza Flores
- Nicholas Adam Sletten and Lisa Lynne Carlson, both of Recluse
- Christopher Isaac Hildebrand and Lauren Michael Keever
- Shane Robert Bucy and Kimberly Jane Campbell, both of Wright
- Aaron Andrew Arnold and Kyla Breanne McMahon
- James Michael Sisk and Amanda Marie Eller
- Scotty Joe Johner and Hollie Lynn Rawson
- Eppe Klaudius Saarenheimo-Vanderhorst of Billings, Montana, and Haley Rose Stone
- Steven Kyle Pennington and Lesa Nicole Rosinbaum
- Paul Michael Thomson and Nhung Hong Thi Pham, both of Kirkland, Washington
