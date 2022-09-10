These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Lucas Clare Showerman and Clara Marie Anderson
- Randall Lee Burke Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Vandom
- Troy William Werbelow and Veronica Ann Ledford
- Isaac William Manning Hardy and Kianna Marie Shaffer
- August Ira Hewson and Brittni Shai Wright
- Jerimiah Jake Bishop and Catherine Suzanne Anderson, both of Eagle Point, Oregon
- Nathan Earl Veatch and Natasha Lee Pierce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.