These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Geovani Arat Baguio and Dorothy Bandivas Quintana
- Spencer James Stalcup and Angelica Mendez Bacarro
- Christian Louis Schmidt and Klairissa Jaymee Hammill
- Jesse James Gustafson and Kaylee Rose Marie Stowe
- Devin Ray Hallcroft and Kadie Mae Shields
- Dustin Dorian Bungert and Rebecca Lyn St. John
- Nathan Reese Pippin and Deasia June Dahl
