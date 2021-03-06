These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Jose Eduardo Nunez Antillon and Lizbeth Edith Dominguez Chavez
- Garrett Lee Harrison and Jenna JoLee Beatty
- Andrew Michael Trapp and Amanda Marie Wood
- Joshua Howard Stuckey and Bethany Taylor Lu Patton
- Andrew John Cuentas and Joanna Alice Clavery
- Colton Brice Johnson and Katherine Rose Bibb
- Richard J. Hauber and Sandra Gay Johnson
- Payton Robert Day and Winterleigh Grace Clift
