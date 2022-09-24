These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Isaac Levi Joseph Sieh and Jessica Francine Cross
- Curtis Michael F. Ross and Jessica Jean Rasmussen
- Samuel Joseph Petry and Tiffany Shanae Jackson
- Ashton Joseph Locken and Brittney Joan Bell
- Wyatt Kenneth Blakeman and Samantha Paige Wheeler, both of Moorcroft
- Clinton John Ellis and Sarah Marie Ellis
- Caleb Edward Jones and Kaylynn Louise Haefs, both of Fargo, North Dakota
- Galen Steve Westre and Elizabeth Ann Leair
- Michael Martin Sullivan and Morgan Christina Johnson
- John Wesley Stephenson and Treva Helen Murray
- John Thomas Archambault and Jordan Kristine Hosey
- Francis Joseph Conroy and Thomiara Marie Garrison
- Jesus Raul Ortega Cardenas Jr. and Kennedy Cortland Ayers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.