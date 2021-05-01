The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Monica Louise Eby Wilson and Mark Scott Eby
- Matthew Lee Anderson and Kemberly Wrae Mitchell
- Jessica Lane Ankeney Shrake and Shane Michael Ankeney
- Renea S. Brown and Lester S. Brown
- Wendi Ann Elowsky and Aaron Harold Elowsky
- Heather Leigh Lees and Curtis Charles Lees
- Danielle Victoria Zacarias and Brenis Adonay Zacarias
- Michelle K. Hughes and Charles V. Hughes
- Carrie A. Patton and Brian A. Patton
- Shyann Jayde Studie Hein and Kyle Jacob Studie
- Amanda Lynn Mills Hill and Clayton Douglas Mills Jr.
- Jackie Lynn Abel and Kellen West Abel
- Tiffany Marie Zimmerschied and Dustin Clinton Zimmerschied
- Kristen Marie Erickson Sosa and Joshua Wright Erickson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.