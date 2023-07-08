These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Aiden Frederick Barabas and Dalayna Catherine Devlin
- Cristian Jair Vilchiz Diaz and Jazlyn Citlali Aguayo Parra
- Taylor Roy Bowman and Chloe Diane Porter
- Donald Calvin Wolf and Jayce Kay Baumann
- Tyler Dee Ira Jacobs and Tabitha Grace Pillen, both of Rozet
- Maynor Samuel Cordon Garcia and Corina De Jesus Castro Aviles
- Tyrel Gerard Anderson and Dana Elizabeth Trevino
- Avery Norman Mills and Twylla Elizabeth Marie Sipe
- Kain Wrede Morehead and Sophia Ann Seely
- Aaron Joseph Phillips and Diamond Montana Leeper
