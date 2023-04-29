Divorces Apr 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.Cody Lee Ness and Brandi Lanette Barnes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Thunder Basin freshman among the fastest runners in the state Gillette youth wrestling club caps season with seven triple crown wins ‘You are worthy’: Two grads find stability and support in treatment court Lodging Tax Board votes to keep geofencing contract Public speaks out on proposed library policy changes Man faces up to 25 years from Gillette hotel shooting Meadowlark third grader wins city of Gillette’s drawing contest My Boyfriend's Vacation Arrangements Make Me Seasick Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChildren taken into protective custody after two arrestsCamels football hires Gillette native, former Nebraska assistant as head coachBlotter: Drunk woman taken from airport to hospitalBrett D. FosterMichael T. 'Mikey' Staton Jr.Moorcroft man’s successful appeal leads to second sentencingLocal musician, businessman closing doors after 41 yearsPizza Carrello owners named Wyoming Small Business Persons of the YearLocal EMT hopes recently passed law helps first responders, keeps son's memory aliveTeen arrested after allegedly stealing grandfather’s guns, shooting 10 rounds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity administrator to resign, leave position in July (9)Library board considers letting users put warning stickers on books (6)Healthier than conformity (5)Gillette man sues city for $24 million for violating his religious rights (5)We are in the majority (5)Commissioners deed Warlow property to CCSD for new Bus Barn (4)Only one majority (4)Local group hopes to revive Donkey Creek Festival for 2024 (4)Probation recommended for man accused of pointing rifle from car (4)Hageman slams Trump indictment (4)New crossover voting law gets mixed reviews from commissioners (4)Staffing and Camporee among Cam-plex priorities (4)Delegation: Charges are ‘politically motivated’ (3)That's baloney (3)Teachers and school workers ask for raises (3)Politicians to WyoRINO website: Let’s debate (2)Local legislators say extended Medicaid coverage for new moms will hurt state long-term (2)Local musician, businessman closing doors after 41 years (2)CCSD gets land for new Bus Barn; eyes state funding next (2)GOP wants lawmaker punished (2)Betty Ann Stroup (2)Gillette couple advocates for genetic testing after son’s rare diagnosis (2)Pizza Carrello owners named Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year (2)Local group decries public anti-LGBTQ comments (2)House Speaker: No penalty for lawmaker’s meme (1)Local spearheads project to post signs for mental health awareness (1)Rocky Mountain Power asks to increase customer rates 7.6% (1)Crago: New caucus focuses on local issues (1)Campbell County needs accessible public transportation (1)Dog bite ignites Douglas PD political firestorm (1)City discusses pothole philosophy (1)Oil and gas company buying land in Jeffrey City (1)Locals curate adult beverage and cookie combinations (1)CCH Access to Healthcare Day (1)'Cousins by the dozens': 108-year-old surrounded by lives she’s touched in last century (1)Campbell County man found with fentanyl and meth while stuck in snow off Highway 50 (1)Investigation into pet store continues (1)Community baby shower: Stork Support helps outfit new arrivals (1)Teen arrested after allegedly stealing grandfather’s guns, shooting 10 rounds (1)Corner-crossing hunters claim ‘shared airspace’ in trespassing defense (1)Parks and Rec wonders if it has too many parks (1)‘I was shocked’: Guilty pleas and jail time give ‘light’ to family of missing woman (1)Proposed changes to library policy are out for public comment (1)Three Gillette wrestlers earn All-American honors at national wrestling championships (1)Blotter: Man allegedly threw whiskey bottle at woman's face after she told him to quiet down (1)Library asking for $31K in Optional 1% (1)Work begins on museum crosswalk (1)Gasfield driller may fail to reach deadline ‘to be successful’ (1)What Cam-plex’s future says about that of Campbell County (1)No consensus: Despite surge in gun violence nationwide, Wyomingites remain divided on solutions (1)Parks and Rec staff, board strategize for the future (1)May we come together for what is best for the kids? (1)College rehires former choir director for return of program (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Gillette News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 +1(307)682-9306 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 +1(307)682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 +1(307)682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 +1(307)682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Find a local business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.