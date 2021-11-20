These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Ethan Jo Young and Meghan Kathryn Herrman
- Joseph Lee Resner and Roberta Kay Farnsworth
- Cristi Lynn Wilkins and Jennifer Diane Boldin
- Christopher Thomas Schultz and Brittney Renee Ceaser
- Jared Thomas Erickson and Sara Josephine Carson, both of Moorcroft
- Jacob Brian Evans and Shannon Renae Boyle of Wapato, Washington
- William Eugene Roenfeld and Destiny Moelter
- Lawrence Fredric Spradlin and Kia Xan Rassbach
- Alexis Munoz Almanza and Jacely Paola Escarcega Cruz
- Juan Antonio Rios Dominguez and Rosa Elena Acosta Zamarripa
- Kyle Jordan Lawrence and Jennifer Lynn Jones
- Colton Allen Gammon and Allison Renee Bitterman
- Paul Lewis Nickoson and Catina Elaine Phillips
- Sterling Evan Smith and Emily Grace Price
- Alex Robert Larson and Hailey Lynn Babcock, both of Surrey, North Dakota
