These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
S Nathan Harries Barnes and Emily Suzanne Simper
- Patrick Michael Zink of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Taylor Lee Schiefelbein
- Christian Richard Wiseman of Recluse and Christine Patricia Olson
- Robert Andrew Renetzky and Michelle Ann Huntington
- Luis Fernando Segura and Kylee Ruth Crum
- Casey Scott Yates and Caressa Diane Holbrook
- Kaisen Laine Melling and Abbie Elaine Gorton
- Rocky Gabriel Benson and Kayla Rae Lusch
- Jason Hansen Borchgrevink and April Ann Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.