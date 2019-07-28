These couples received marriage licenses in Campbell County. They are from Gillette unless otherwise noted.
- Michael Duane Whisler and Bilie Jo Long, both of Rozet
- Austin James Mettler and Reagan Nichole Ritthaler
- Mitchel Pierre Iriberry and Sarah Joann Davis
- Brandon William Du Bry and Kiarah Raige Harnish
- Brooke Victoria Tibbetts and Tiffany Renee Wright of Ralson, Nebraska
- Darren Troy Spillum and Brittany Even Van Zee
- Aldo Abraham Varela Ramirez and Elizabeth Diaz
- Harold Dean Hull and RoAnn Marie Hamman
- Tyler Patrick Anthony and Gina Maria Clark
- John Daniel Harvey Jr. and Mandi Jo James
- Anthony Earle Howard and Shaelynn Dawn Smith
- Jeffrey Jo Kraft and Natasha Marie Tully
- Taylor James Wright and Wacey Jo Linneman
- Randy Allen Stephens and Misty Ann Voegele
- Tessa Rae Crawford and Sara Louise Schmit
- Mark Alfred Peterson and Tisha Beth Short
- Bruce Allen Kleeman and Elisa Michelle Jones
- Roger David Odle and Susan Jeanne Sullivan, both of Hudson, Florida
- Saber Lee Garcia and Stacey lynn Clary
- Jack Richard Osborne of Buffalo and Alia Marie Daniels
- Joseph Scott Konkel and Katie Ann Millard
- Beau Gordon Williams and Katie Kathryn Leah McCreery
