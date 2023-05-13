The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Jaden P. Vance and Tyler R. Rudolph
- Stacey Leann Torres and Brian Eddie Torres
- Aslaug Annie Hansen and Kevin Jay Hansen
- Kyle Lynn Allen and Jennifer Jane Allen
- Troy D. McKeown and Catherine D. McKeown
