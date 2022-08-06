The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Marc Saldavid Lucarelli and Kelly Sue Lucarelli
- Amanda Michelle Zach and Joseph Allen Zach
- Sherri Lynn Larson and William Kent Morris
- Maria D. Caves Hernandez and Dean C. Caves
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 3:39 pm
